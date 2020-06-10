TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

_____

854 FPUS54 KOUN 100721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

TXZ086-102100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-102100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ084-102100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ087-102100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ085-102100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ088-102100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ089-102100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-102100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather