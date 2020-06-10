TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020
TXZ086-102100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ083-102100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ084-102100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ087-102100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ085-102100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ088-102100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ089-102100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ090-102100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
