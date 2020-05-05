TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020

021 FPUS54 KOUN 050741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

TXZ086-052100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ083-052100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ084-052100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ087-052100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ085-052100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ088-052100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ089-052100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ090-052100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

