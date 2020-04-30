TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

435 FPUS54 KOUN 300821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

TXZ086-302100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ083-302100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-302100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ087-302100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ085-302100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ088-302100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ089-302100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ090-302100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

