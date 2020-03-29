TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

TXZ086-292100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ083-292100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ084-292100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ087-292100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ085-292100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ088-292100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ089-292100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ090-292100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

