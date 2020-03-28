TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
TXZ086-282100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ083-282100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ084-282100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ087-282100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ085-282100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ088-282100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ089-282100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ090-282100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
341 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
