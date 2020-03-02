TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
241 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
TXZ086-022200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
241 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ083-022200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
241 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ084-022200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
241 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ087-022200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
241 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ085-022200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
241 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ088-022200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
241 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ089-022200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
241 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ090-022200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
241 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
