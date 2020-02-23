TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

TXZ086-232200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ083-232200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ084-232200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ087-232200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ085-232200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ088-232200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,

then a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ089-232200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,

then a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ090-232200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers late in the morning. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

