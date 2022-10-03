TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

TXZ061-062-032115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-032115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-032115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

NMZ033-034-032115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1247 AM MDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-032115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1247 AM MDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ271-032115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022 /1247 AM MDT Mon Oct 3 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ272-032115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ273-032115-

Eastern Culberson County-

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ274-032115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ075-032115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-032115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ278-032115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ277-032115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ276-032115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ275-032115-

Chinati Mountains-

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ279-032115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ282-032115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ280-032115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ281-032115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

147 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

