Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-292115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-292115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-292115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NMZ033-034-292115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

106 AM MDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ270-292115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

106 AM MDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ271-292115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022 /106 AM MDT Thu Sep 29 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ272-292115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ273-292115-

Eastern Culberson County-

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ274-292115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ075-292115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ082-292115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ278-292115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ277-292115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ276-292115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ275-292115-

Chinati Mountains-

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ279-292115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ282-292115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ280-292115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ281-292115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

206 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

