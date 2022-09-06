TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

TXZ061-062-062100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-062100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-062100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ033-034-062100-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

345 AM MDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ270-062100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

345 AM MDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ271-062100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022 /345 AM MDT Tue Sep 6 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ272-062100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ273-062100-

Eastern Culberson County-

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ274-062100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ075-062100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ082-062100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ278-062100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ277-062100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ276-062100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ275-062100-

Chinati Mountains-

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ279-062100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ282-062100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ280-062100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ281-062100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

445 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

