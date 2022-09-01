TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

_____

225 FPUS54 KMAF 010908

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-012115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-012115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-012115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Scattered

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-012115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

308 AM MDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-012115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

308 AM MDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 60. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ271-012115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 /308 AM MDT Thu Sep 1 2022/

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ272-012115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely with scattered showers this

morning, then widespread showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ273-012115-

Eastern Culberson County-

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Numerous showers. Numerous thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-012115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ075-012115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ082-012115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ278-012115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then widespread showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ277-012115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then widespread showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ276-012115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ275-012115-

Chinati Mountains-

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then

widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ279-012115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then widespread showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ282-012115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ280-012115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ281-012115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

408 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely with scattered showers this

morning, then widespread showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather