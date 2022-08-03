TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-032115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-032115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-052-032115-

Borden-Howard-

Including the cities of Gail and Big Spring

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ048-053-032115-

Scurry-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Snyder and Colorado City

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 90s.

NMZ033-034-032115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

202 AM MDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-032115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

202 AM MDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ271-032115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 /202 AM MDT Wed Aug 3 2022/

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 70. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ272-032115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ273-032115-

Eastern Culberson County-

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ274-032115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-032115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ082-032115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ278-032115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-032115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-032115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-032115-

Chinati Mountains-

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper

80s.

TXZ279-032115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ282-032115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 101 to 107. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 106. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 97 to 103. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ280-032115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ281-032115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

302 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

