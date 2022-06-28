TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022

_____

489 FPUS54 KMAF 280707

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-282115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-282115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-282115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-282115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

107 AM MDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-282115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

107 AM MDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ271-282115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022 /107 AM MDT Tue Jun 28 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ272-282115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ273-282115-

Eastern Culberson County-

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ274-282115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ075-282115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-282115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-282115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ277-282115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ276-282115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ275-282115-

Chinati Mountains-

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ279-282115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-282115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ280-282115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ281-282115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

207 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather