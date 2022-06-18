TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Parly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

106 AM MDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

106 AM MDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 /106 AM MDT Sat Jun 18 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Eastern Culberson County-

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chinati Mountains-

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

206 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather