Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy, cooler

with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20

mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022 /245 AM MDT Sun May 22 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy, cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy, cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Very

windy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022 /245 AM MDT Sun May 22 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Very windy and cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming east 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Very

windy with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 30 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. East winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

