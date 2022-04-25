TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

TXZ061-062-252115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-252115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ047-048-052-053-252115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ033-034-252115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

200 AM MDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ270-252115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

200 AM MDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ271-252115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022 /200 AM MDT Mon Apr 25 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ272-252115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ273-252115-

Eastern Culberson County-

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-252115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ075-252115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-252115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-252115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ277-252115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ276-252115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ275-252115-

Chinati Mountains-

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ279-252115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ282-252115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ280-252115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s this afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ281-252115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

