TXZ061-062-082215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-082215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-082215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NMZ033-034-082215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

120 AM MST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ270-082215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

120 AM MST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ271-082215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 /120 AM MST Tue Feb 8 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ272-082215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ273-082215-

Eastern Culberson County-

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ274-082215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ075-082215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ082-082215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ278-082215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ277-082215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ276-082215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ275-082215-

Chinati Mountains-

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ279-082215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ282-082215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ280-082215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ281-082215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

220 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

