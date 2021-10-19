TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

_____

315 FPUS54 KMAF 190741

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-192115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-192115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-192115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NMZ033-034-192115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

141 AM MDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ270-192115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

141 AM MDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ271-192115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

141 AM MDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ272-192115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ273-192115-

Eastern Culberson County-

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ274-192115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ075-192115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ082-192115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ278-192115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ277-192115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ276-192115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ275-192115-

Chinati Mountains-

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ279-192115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ282-192115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ280-192115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ281-192115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

241 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather