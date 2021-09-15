TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

153 FPUS54 KMAF 150702

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-152130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-152130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-152130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-152130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

102 AM MDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ270-152130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

102 AM MDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ271-152130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

102 AM MDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ272-152130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ273-152130-

Eastern Culberson County-

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ274-152130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ075-152130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ082-152130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ278-152130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ277-152130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ276-152130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ275-152130-

Chinati Mountains-

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ279-152130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ282-152130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ280-152130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ281-152130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

202 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

