TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 1, 2021

969 FPUS54 KMAF 020825

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-022115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-022115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-022115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

NMZ033-034-022115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

225 AM MDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ270-022115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

225 AM MDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ271-022115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

225 AM MDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ272-022115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ273-022115-

Eastern Culberson County-

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ274-022115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-022115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ082-022115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Numerous thunderstorms. Numerous showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ278-022115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-022115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-022115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-022115-

Chinati Mountains-

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ279-022115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-022115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-022115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-022115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

325 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

