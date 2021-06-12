TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

_____

755 FPUS54 KMAF 120825

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-122115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-122115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-122115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-122115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

225 AM MDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ270-122115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

225 AM MDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ271-122115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

225 AM MDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ272-122115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ273-122115-

Eastern Culberson County-

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ274-122115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ075-122115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-122115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ278-122115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 103. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ277-122115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ276-122115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-122115-

Chinati Mountains-

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-122115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-122115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 102 to 110. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 107. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 106. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ280-122115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ281-122115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

325 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

