Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

TXZ061-062-232115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-232115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-232115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon.

Breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ068-232115-

Crane-

Including the city of Crane

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ270-232115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

215 AM MDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ271-232115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

215 AM MDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 40 to 45 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ272-232115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ273-232115-

Eastern Culberson County-

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ274-232115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows around 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ075-232115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ082-232115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ278-232115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ277-232115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ276-232115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ275-232115-

Chinati Mountains-

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ279-232115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ282-232115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ280-232115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ281-232115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

315 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

