TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

TXZ061-062-282215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-282215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-282215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with

highs in upper 50s to the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

NMZ033-034-282215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

212 AM MST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ270-282215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

212 AM MST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming east 30 to

35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ271-282215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

212 AM MST Sun Feb 28 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM

MST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy

with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ272-282215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, colder with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ273-282215-

Eastern Culberson County-

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ274-282215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ075-282215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ082-282215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ278-282215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ277-282215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ276-282215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ275-282215-

Chinati Mountains-

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ279-282215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ282-282215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ280-282215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ281-282215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

312 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

