TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

_____

308 FPUS54 KMAF 240831

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-242215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-242215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-242215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-242215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

131 AM MST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-242215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

131 AM MST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ271-242215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

131 AM MST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-242215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ273-242215-

Eastern Culberson County-

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-242215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-242215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-242215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ278-242215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-242215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-242215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ275-242215-

Chinati Mountains-

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-242215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ282-242215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ280-242215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ281-242215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

231 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather