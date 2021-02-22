TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

_____

749 FPUS54 KMAF 220946

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-222300-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-222300-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ282-222300-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-222300-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with a

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-222300-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-222300-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ281-222300-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-222300-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ274-222300-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-222300-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 /246 AM MST Mon Feb 22 2021/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-222300-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ273-222300-

Eastern Culberson County-

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ276-222300-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-222300-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ275-222300-

Chinati Mountains-

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ272-222300-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ280-222300-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-222300-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

346 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ271-222300-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

246 AM MST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ270-222300-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

246 AM MST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather