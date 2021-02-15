TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
TXZ061-062-152215-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 16 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
sleet. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows in
the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight
chance of freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ045-046-050-051-152215-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 20. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 16 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 11. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
freezing rain and sleet, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows
around 19. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight
chance of freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ047-048-052-053-152215-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs around 17. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing
rain. Not as cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NMZ033-034-152215-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
244 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 14 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 14. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet. A
chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain.
A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of
rain and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ270-152215-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
244 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Brisk, cold
with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Strong winds and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to
45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet. Strong winds
and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds
25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain,
snow and sleet in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,
sleet and snow in the afternoon. Brisk, cold with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Brisk, cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low
as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ271-152215-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
244 AM MST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Blustery and
not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming
west 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Very windy and cold with lows around 30.
West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and
sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in
the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds
20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Windy, cold with lows
in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.
TXZ272-152215-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values
as low as 18 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Very windy and not as
cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then
a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance
of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,
snow and sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ273-152215-
Eastern Culberson County-
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 below
this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing
rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening. A
slight chance of snow. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ274-152215-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows 12 to 18. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing
to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing
rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Colder with lows
around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ075-152215-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 11 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows 14 to 20. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing
rain and sleet. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing
rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows around 20.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ082-152215-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 11 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
sleet. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ278-152215-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Wind chill values as low as 12 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing
rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ277-152215-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 6 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the evening. A chance
of snow. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ276-152215-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ275-152215-
Chinati Mountains-
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ279-152215-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing
rain and sleet. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and sleet in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ282-152215-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,
sleet with a slight chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.
A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ280-152215-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Colder with
highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 4 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain.
Rain likely with a chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance
of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ281-152215-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
344 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance
of freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
