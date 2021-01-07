TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021

757 FPUS54 KMAF 070838

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-072215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-072215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-072215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of

rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NMZ033-034-072215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

138 AM MST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight

chance of rain in the evening, then snow likely with a chance of

rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ270-072215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

138 AM MST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much

colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ271-072215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

138 AM MST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Brisk

and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ272-072215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ273-072215-

Eastern Culberson County-

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much

cooler with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ274-072215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ075-072215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ082-072215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ278-072215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ277-072215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ276-072215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ275-072215-

Chinati Mountains-

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ279-072215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ282-072215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ280-072215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ281-072215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

238 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

