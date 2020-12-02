TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

880 FPUS54 KMAF 021016

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-022230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

316 AM MST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-022230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-022230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ061-062-068-022230-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ063-069-070-022230-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-022230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ075-022230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ082-022230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ274-022230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ273-022230-

Eastern Culberson County-

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ271-022230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

316 AM MST Wed Dec 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ270-022230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

316 AM MST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ272-022230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ278-022230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ277-022230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ276-022230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ275-022230-

Chinati Mountains-

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ279-022230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ282-022230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ280-022230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ281-022230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

416 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

