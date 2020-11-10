TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-102215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-102215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ282-102215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-102215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ075-102215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ063-068>070-102215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ281-102215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-102215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ274-102215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-102215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020 /110 AM MST Tue Nov 10 2020/

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ279-102215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ273-102215-

Eastern Culberson County-

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ276-102215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ278-102215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-102215-

Chinati Mountains-

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ272-102215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ280-102215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-102215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

210 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ271-102215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

110 AM MST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ270-102215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

110 AM MST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

