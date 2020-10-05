TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020

317 FPUS54 KMAF 050845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-052230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ282-052230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-052230-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ075-052230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ063-068>070-052230-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ281-052230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-052230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ274-052230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-052230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020 /245 AM MDT Mon Oct 5 2020/

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

TXZ279-052230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ273-052230-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ276-052230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ278-052230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-052230-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ272-052230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ280-052230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-052230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ271-052230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ270-052230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

