TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020

_____

170 FPUS54 KMAF 090741

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-092130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

141 AM MDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny. Very windy and

not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ046-050-051-092130-

Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny, breezy and not

as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-092130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny, breezy and not

as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-092130-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny, breezy and not

as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-092130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-092130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ075-092130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ082-092130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ274-092130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ273-092130-

Eastern Culberson County-

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ271-092130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

141 AM MDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ270-092130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

141 AM MDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ272-092130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-092130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ277-092130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ276-092130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-092130-

Chinati Mountains-

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-092130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-092130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

$$

TXZ280-092130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ281-092130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ045-092130-

Gaines-

Including the city of Seminole

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny. Very windy and

not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

