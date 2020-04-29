TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

336 FPUS54 KMAF 290800

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-292115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-292115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ282-292115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

TXZ047-048-051>053-292115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ075-292115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ063-068>070-292115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ281-292115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-292115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ274-292115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-292115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020 /200 AM MDT Wed Apr 29 2020/

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ279-292115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ273-292115-

Eastern Culberson County-

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ276-292115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ278-292115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ275-292115-

Chinati Mountains-

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ272-292115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ280-292115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ277-292115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ271-292115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

200 AM MDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

becoming east 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ270-292115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

200 AM MDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

