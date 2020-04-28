TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020

083 FPUS54 KMAF 280818

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-282130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-282130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-282130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-282130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

218 AM MDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ270-282130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

218 AM MDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ271-282130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

218 AM MDT Tue Apr 28 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to northeast 35

to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,

decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ272-282130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ273-282130-

Eastern Culberson County-

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ274-282130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ075-282130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-282130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-282130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ277-282130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ276-282130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-282130-

Chinati Mountains-

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ279-282130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-282130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 101 to 111. West winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

$$

TXZ280-282130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ281-282130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

318 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

