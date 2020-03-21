TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-212115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-212115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ282-212115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as hot with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-212115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

TXZ075-212115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ063-068>070-212115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 50. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ281-212115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80.

TXZ059-060-067-212115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ274-212115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-212115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020 /124 AM MDT Sat Mar 21 2020/

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ279-212115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ273-212115-

Eastern Culberson County-

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ276-212115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ278-212115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-212115-

Chinati Mountains-

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ272-212115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ280-212115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ277-212115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

224 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

TXZ271-212115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

124 AM MDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ270-212115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

124 AM MDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s.

