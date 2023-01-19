TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

320 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 mile or less.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay, and Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the

Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather