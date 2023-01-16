TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 235 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Wind speeds have diminished and a Small Craft Advisory is no longer needed. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 5 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather