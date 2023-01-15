TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 239 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 knots and gusty. Seas building to 4 to 6 ft and bay waters becoming rough. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas building to 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather