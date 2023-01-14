TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 231 PM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and Baffin Bay. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Sunday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather