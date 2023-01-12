TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

351 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

4 to 6 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

