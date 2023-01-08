TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 159 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM... At 159 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located near High Island A131, moving northeast at 20 knots. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service forecast office. LAT...LON 2915 9381 2871 9354 2868 9367 2867 9380 2866 9383 2853 9401 2902 9419 The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM... Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM... * Until 300 AM CST. * At 200 AM CST, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 nm west of High Island 208, moving northeast at 10 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... High Island A179 and High Island 208. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather