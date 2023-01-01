TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

349 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf

of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

