TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 315 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____