TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 24, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

130 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

...AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING ALONG THE COAST...

Areas of fog have developed across the bays and nearshore waters

along the Middle Texas coast early this morning. Visibilities will

generally range from 2 to 4 miles with some locations dropping

below 1 mile at times.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

