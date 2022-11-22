TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

205 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest winds and seas are expected

very early this morning, farther from shore. Expect a very slow,

gradual improvement in conditions by late this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

