TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

239 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30

knots and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30

knots and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

knots and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

