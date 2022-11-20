TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 300 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 9 to 14 feet. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until noon CST today. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The small craft advisory may need to be extended into Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather