TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 245 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Vermilion Bay, Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather