TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until midnight CDT.

* At 1115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing

waterspouts was located 24 nm northeast of Laguna Madre, moving

northeast at 35 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and large

hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Large hail could

result in structural damage.

* The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather

Service.

