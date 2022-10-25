TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60

Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 415 AM CDT.

* At 314 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Heald Bank to 7 nm north of Galveston A122 to

near Brazos A110, moving southeast at 35 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Heald Bank, Galveston A122, Tabs Buoy F, Galveston A8, Brazos A70,

Galveston 424, High Island A109, High Island 157, High Island A131,

High Island A410, High Island A179, Brazos B133, Brazos A4,

Galveston A196, High Island A23, Matagorda Island 607, Brazos 469,

Galveston A250, Brazos 548 and Galveston 317.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

