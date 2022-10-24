TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

5 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

rough bay waters.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather